Actor MICHAEL TEH Joins ‘Citadel’ Spyverse Recurring in New Season ‘CITADEL: HONEY BUNNY’

Actor Michael Teh (photographer Bjoern Kommerell) Michael Teh (photos by Luca Cattoretti)

World Premiere November 7, 2024 on Amazon Prime Video

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actor Michael Teh recurs in the action spy drama series CITADEL: HONEY BUNNY, premiering November 7th on Amazon Prime Video.This highly anticipated, third installment expands the wildly popular original, CITADEL, with a new storyline taking on an Indian perspective on the spy universe. It comes from veteran Indian directing team Raj & DK, who also executive produce with The Russo Brothers under their AGBO banner.The story chronicles when stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) for a side gig, they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage and betrayal. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia. Michael Teh, plays Jiming, the Chinese Leader of Manticore.This half-Chinese ethnically ambiguous, often villainous actor has traveled to 48 countries and lived for many years in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. Now, he is thrilled to be part of this international series, adding “I had great fun shooting with a super diverse cast and crew, wearing ‘period’ costumes and make up, in Serbia, a country I’d never been before. I can’t wait for audiences to see this amazing, action-packed Indian spy story.”Michael has become known for his ability to transform into a variety of complex characters. Audiences will recognize him for his recent cross-seasonal recurring role as the villain Vincent on Days of Our Lives (NBC), and as the helpful used-car salesman and shaman, Seamus Duncan on Sleepy Hollow (Fox). He can also be seen in the recent streaming feature film release Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace with Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr, Denise Richards and Randy Couture. His television credits include The Wilds (Amazon), Criminal Minds (CBS) and Castle (ABC). Michael was a series regular in the multi award-winning dramatic web series Breaking Point and booked series regular roles in the pilot presentations The Other Brother, Blend In, The Flip Side, Flashing Lives and an Untitled Fantasy Project.Theater-trained in New York, Michael was formerly a management consultant and start-up exec. Making the decision to pivot, he started his on-camera career in independent films, appearing opposite Adrian Paul in Lost Colony: The Legend of Roanoke (SyFy) and as the antagonist in the martial arts film White Wall. He played the heroic Queequeg alongside Renee O'Connor and Barry Bostwick in 2010: Moby Dick and emerged as Captain Simms in Air Collision with Jordan Ladd and Reginald VelJohnson. He has been in many celebrated projects, including WorldFest ‘Best Thriller’ winner The Daughter, and Cannes Film Festival short films Flame of the West and Check, Please!Slated for release in 2025, Michael has a leading role in the multi-festival winning film Smile As You Kill, also earning two Best Actor awards. Festival goers can see him currently on the circuit in the feature Witchy Ways.Follow MICHAEL TEH on Instagram: @ActorMichaelTeh X(Twitter): @ ActorMichaelTeh Facebook: /ActorMichaelTeh

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.