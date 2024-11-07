St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4008612
TROOPER: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11-6-24 at 1552 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Spaulding Rd., St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Driving License Suspended - Criminal (DLS), Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jason Cloutier
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/6/24 at approximately 1552 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol along Spaulding Road in St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed a vehicle with several equipment violations. Troopers followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop shortly after, at which point contact was made with the operator, Jason Cloutier of Lyndon, VT. Investigation revealed Cloutier’s driver’s license was criminally suspended and that he was actively violating his conditions of release. Cloutier was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was cited to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court on 12/16/24 at 0830 hours for the above charges before being released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12-16-24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
