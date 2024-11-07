St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4008612

TROOPER: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11-6-24 at 1552 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Spaulding Rd., St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Driving License Suspended - Criminal (DLS), Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jason Cloutier

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/6/24 at approximately 1552 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol along Spaulding Road in St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed a vehicle with several equipment violations. Troopers followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop shortly after, at which point contact was made with the operator, Jason Cloutier of Lyndon, VT. Investigation revealed Cloutier’s driver’s license was criminally suspended and that he was actively violating his conditions of release. Cloutier was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was cited to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court on 12/16/24 at 0830 hours for the above charges before being released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-16-24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819