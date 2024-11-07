Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s meeting with Turkish Head of Navy Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu

SLIDESHOW | images | 241106-N-OK726-1057 Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti hosts a Navy Full Honors Arrival Ceremony for the Turkish Head of Navy Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu at the Washington Navy Yard, Nov. 6. While in Washington D.C., the two leaders had meaningful engagements to include an office call and a luncheon, where the two heads of navy discussed the enduring nature of the U.S.-Türkiye alliance, as well as their shared commitment to advance interoperability and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears) SLIDESHOW | images | 241106-N-OK726-1015 Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti hosts a Navy Full Honors Arrival Ceremony for the Turkish Head of Navy Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu at the Washington Navy Yard, Nov. 6. While in Washington D.C., the two leaders had meaningful engagements to include an office call and a luncheon, where the two heads of navy discussed the enduring nature of the U.S.-Türkiye alliance, as well as their shared commitment to advance interoperability and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears) SLIDESHOW | images | 241106-N-OK726-1005 Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti hosts a Navy Full Honors Arrival Ceremony for the Turkish Head of Navy Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu at the Washington Navy Yard, Nov. 6. While in Washington D.C., the two leaders had meaningful engagements to include an office call and a luncheon, where the two heads of navy discussed the enduring nature of the U.S.-Türkiye alliance, as well as their shared commitment to advance interoperability and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist William Spears) SLIDESHOW | images | 241106-N-ES994-1011 Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with the Turkish Head of Navy Adm. Ercument Tatlıoğlu in the Pentagon, November 6, 2024. While in Washington D.C., the two leaders had meaningful engagements to include an office call and a luncheon, where the two heads of navy discussed the enduring nature of the U.S.-Türkiye alliance, as well as their shared commitment to advance interoperability and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio) SLIDESHOW | images | 241106-N-ES994-1006 Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with the Turkish Head of Navy Adm. Ercument Tatlıoğlu in the Pentagon, November 6, 2024. While in Washington D.C., the two leaders had meaningful engagements to include an office call and a luncheon, where the two heads of navy discussed the enduring nature of the U.S.-Türkiye alliance, as well as their shared commitment to advance interoperability and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio)

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Turkish Head of Navy Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu at the Pentagon today.

Franchetti highlighted the importance of defense modernization to include Türkiye’s growing defense industry and advanced weapons systems production. Franchetti further expressed gratitude for Türkiye’s offer of support for U.S. Navy deployed maintenance requirements.

The leaders discussed Black Sea security challenges, particularly de-mining efforts; and they expressed their shared commitment to interoperability, underscored by the continued participation of Turkish Naval Forces in exercises SEABREEZE-24 and BALTOPS-24.

Franchetti also shared her Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy with Tatlıoğlu, highlighting the criticality of strong cooperation with Allies and partners.

Türkiye is a key NATO ally, and the U.S. values its strategic bilateral relationship.