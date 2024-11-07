ADB Supports Armenia’s Health Care Reform with $50 Million Funding

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (7 November 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today approved a €45.31 million ($50 million equivalent) results-based loan to help improve the quality of health care services in Armenia.

The Health Care Quality Improvement Program will support the government’s health sector reform priorities by enhancing inclusive, as well as climate and gender-responsive health facilities in the country. The program will also strengthen capacity for improved delivery of high quality care and institutionalize quality monitoring and accountability.

The implementation of the program will be supported by a $2 million grant provided by the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific, financed by the Government of Japan. The program will be implemented from 2024 to 2028.

“This initiative is a pivotal step in Armenia’s health care reform journey, aligning with the government’s vision for improving access to high-quality health care services for all,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov.

The program seeks to address several critical challenges in Armenia’s health system, including outdated infrastructure, insufficient quality of care, and low utilization of health services, especially in rural areas. It will support the construction or rehabilitation of 24 health facilities designed to be climate- and gender-responsive.

“Improving access to health care is critical but not enough,” said ADB Social Sector Specialist Kirthi Ramesh. “Only when it is combined with good quality services which are patient-centric, equitable, timely, safe, efficient, and effective that improved health outcomes can be achieved.”

The program will enhance institutional capacity for quality of care, including the operationalization of a Quality Management Central Unit. These efforts will contribute to the broader government goal of improving equitable access to quality and efficient health services.

In addition to physical infrastructure upgrades, the program will support the use of digital technology in health care, strengthening the health workforce, and improving the collection and analysis of health data.

