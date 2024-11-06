MPD Arrests Teen in Northwest Assault, Searching for Additional Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a teen and searching for additional suspects in an Assault with Significant Bodily Injury offense in Northwest.

On, Sunday, October 27, 2024, at approximately 1:42 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest, for a report of an assault. Officers located an adult male victim who reported being assaulted by multiple suspects. The victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, November 5, 2024, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Significant Bodily Injury.

Multiple suspects were caught by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

CCN: 24166784

