MPD Arrests Woman in Georgia Avenue Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a woman for a robbery (force and violence) that occurred in Northwest.
On Sunday, November 3, 2024, at approximately 2:17 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 2300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspect assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property, and fled the scene.
On Monday, November 4, 2024, 18-year-old Denise Brown, of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).
CCN: 24171122
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.