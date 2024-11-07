MPD Arrests Woman in Georgia Avenue Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a woman for a robbery (force and violence) that occurred in Northwest.

On Sunday, November 3, 2024, at approximately 2:17 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 2300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspect assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property, and fled the scene.

On Monday, November 4, 2024, 18-year-old Denise Brown, of Capitol Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

CCN: 24171122

