All-Volunteer Highway Safety Charity Explores Autonomous Driving to Save More Lives

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD), a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting highway safety, has announced its plans to delve into the world of autonomous driving. The 23-year-old charity, which relies solely on volunteers, is taking this step to further its mission of reducing the number of road crashes and fatalities.With the advancements in technology, autonomous driving has become a hot topic in the automotive industry. AUADD recognizes the potential of this technology to improve road safety and is determined to explore its possibilities. The charity believes that by embracing autonomous driving, it can save more lives and make a greater impact in the community.It's been estimated by some experts in the industry that autonomous vehicles will be ten times safer than if driven by a human, we would like to continue to explore these illuminating statistics, said Mr. William M. Piecuch, Jr. We are in the life saving business. Anything that shows promise in this area, is something we will spend time and money studying, Mr. Piecuch went on to say.According to statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over 36,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the United States in 2019. This alarming number has prompted AUADD to act and investigate new ways to prevent accidents and fatalities on the road. By incorporating autonomous driving into its initiatives, the charity hopes to reduce the number of crashes caused by human error and create a safer driving environment for all.Americans United Against Destructive Driving is currently in the initial stages of researching and studying the potential benefits and challenges of autonomous driving. The charity plans to collaborate with experts in the field and work closely with government agencies to ensure that the technology is implemented safely and effectively. To date, AUADD has educated over 400,000 teens, at the high school level, using their free, proven and effective educational program entitled, "turn on safe driving". The charity remains committed to its mission of promoting highway safety and is excited to explore this new avenue in its efforts to save more lives. They are currently in the process of building the app version of their driver’s education program, to reach over one million teens per year.AUADD is determined to continue to make a positive impact on the community and believes that embracing autonomous driving is a step in the right direction. As the charity continues to make progress in its research, it encourages the public to stay updated on its developments and supports its efforts to create a safer driving environment for all. For more information on the charity and its initiatives, please visit http://Auadd.org . Or contact them at 844-334-9300, and President@Auadd.org.

