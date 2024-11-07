PHILIPPINES, November 7 - Press Release

November 7, 2024 Cayetano bats for special holiday to honor education support workers Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday pushed for the recognition of education support personnel by declaring May 16 as Education Support Personnel Day. Cayetano, who chairs the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, signed Senate Bill No. 2872 under Committee Report No. 345 on November 5, 2024 seeking to make this a special working holiday. The proposed measure defines "education support personnel" as individuals working in public or private schools in non-teaching or teaching-related roles. These include librarians, guidance counselors, teaching assistants, registrars, and other professional, administrative, technical, and general staff. If the bill is enacted, an annual program of activities will be organized to celebrate the holiday, led by the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED). Cayetano said non-teaching personnel are the "unsung heroes" who play a vital role in a student's school experience and development. "Kung ang estudyante ang seed, ang school naman natin y'ung soil," he said. "Anuman ang itanim ngayon ng ating mga personnel sa mga paaralan, whether siya ay teacher o librarian, 'yon ang magiging kahinatnan ng Pilipinas 30 to 40 years from now," he added. He said having a day specifically dedicated to them will boost the morale of these personnel. "To my colleagues, let us show our sincere gratitude to our school workers who help shape the future of Filipino youth by passing this bill," he said. Cayetano stressed, however, that appreciation should go hand in hand with fair compensation and benefits for education workers. "Better pay for educators and personnel is equal to better quality education," he said. "You cannot claim that education is a priority when the budget shows insufficient allocation for school facilities and low pay for teachers and personnel," he added. Cayetano has long advocated for fair recognition and compensation for teachers and other education sector workers, calling them "the backbone of our country's future." "Coming from a family of teachers, I very well understand the plight of our educators, especially those who belong to the public school system," he said. "We owe them proper honor and benefits commensurate with their contributions to our society," he added. Cayetano, nais parangalan ang mga education support personnel sa pamamagitan ng special holiday Itinulak ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Martes ang pagkilala sa mga education support personnel sa pamamagitan ng pagdedeklara sa May 16 bilang Education Support Personnel Day. Nilagdaan ni Cayetano, na chairperson ng Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, ang Senate Bill No. 2872 sa ilalim ng Committee Report No. 345 nitong November 5, 2024 na naglalayong gawing special working holiday ang naturang petsa. Ang "education support personnel" ay yaong mga empleyado ng mga paaralan, pampubliko man o pribado, na ang trabaho ay labas sa pagtuturo sa klase o may kaugnayan dito. Kabilang dito ang mga librarian, guidance counselor, teaching assistant, registrar, at iba pang professional, administrative, technical, at general staff. Kapag naaprubahan ang panukalang batas, magkakaroon ng mga taunang aktibidad bilang pagdiriwang na pangungunahan ng Department of Education (DepEd) at Commission on Higher Education (CHED). Para kay Cayetano, ang mga non-teaching personnel ay mga "unsung heroes" na gumaganap ng mahalagang papel sa kabuuang karanasan at pag-unlad ng mga estudyante. "Kung ang estudyante ang seed, ang school naman natin y'ung soil," wika niya. "Anuman ang itanim ngayon ng ating mga personnel sa mga paaralan, whether siya ay teacher o librarian, 'yon ang magiging kahinatnan ng Pilipinas 30 to 40 years from now," dagdag niya. Ayon kay Cayetano, ang pagkakaroon ng isang natatanging araw para sa kanila ay magpapalakas sa kanilang morale. "To my colleagues, let us show our sincere gratitude to our school workers who help shape the future of Filipino youth by passing this bill," paghimok niya sa mga kapwa senador. Kasabay nito, binigyang diin din ni Cayetano na ang pagpapakita ng pasasalamat ay may kaakibat dapat na patas na kompensasyon at benepisyo para sa mga manggagawa ng edukasyon. "Better pay for educators and personnel is equal to better quality education," wika niya. "You cannot claim that education is a priority when the budget shows insufficient allocation for school facilities and low pay for teachers and personnel," dagdag niya. Matagal nang isinusulong ni Cayetano ang pagbibigay ng nararapat na pagkilala at sapat na kompensasyon sa mga guro at iba pang manggagawa sa sektor ng edukasyon, na mga nagsisilbi aniyang "backbone" ng kinabukasan ng bansa. "Coming from a family of teachers, I very well understand the plight of our educators, especially those who belong to the public school system," pahayag niya. "We owe them proper honor and benefits commensurate with their contributions to our society," dagdag niya.

