Sudan: ICRC President calls for greater humanitarian space and respect of international humanitarian law

“The humanitarian crisis in Sudan is first and foremost stemming from the disrespect of the laws of war. Over eight million people have been displaced due to the fighting. They lack access to the most basic services and thousands of them have lost contact with their families. The consequences of the conflict could last for decades if no action is taken urgently,” said ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric.

President Spoljaric met with General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the President of the Sovereign Council of Sudan. She stressed the need for closer cooperation to preserve the security and safety of humanitarian actors to reach vulnerable communities in conflict-affected areas. The ICRC remains committed to expanding its humanitarian work across the country for all affected Sudanese.

"Neutral humanitarian action must be protected without exception to avoid a further worsening of the situation. It is the responsibility of all parties to the conflict to create and maintain this space, and it is their obligation under international humanitarian law to ensure the civilian population has access to relief," she said.

She also met with Mr. Salih El Douma and Mrs. Aida Elsayed, respectively President and Secretary-General of the Sudan Red Crescent Society (SRCS) at the SRCS headquarters in Port Sudan.

The ICRC and the SRCS provide a wide range of assistance and protection services to millions of vulnerable people but the volatile situation in many parts of the country and access challenges mean many communities bearing the brunt of the conflict do not receive the help they need.

ICRC and SRCS teams receive hundreds of messages, emails, and calls every week from people looking for their loved ones. The ICRC alone has registered 3,000 requests from people looking for their loved ones since the start of the conflict in April 2023.