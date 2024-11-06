Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of November 11, 2024
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.
At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.
CBO’s estimates of the bills that have been posted for possible consideration under suspension of the rules during the week of November 11, 2024, include:
- H.R. 82, Social Security Fairness Act of 2023
- H.R. 5301, Eliminate Useless Reports Act, as amended
- H.R. 5658, Vote by Mail Tracking Act, as amended
- H.R. 9495, Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act, as amended
- H.R. 9592, Federal Register Modernization Act, as amended
- H.R. 9596, Value Over Costs Act
- H.R. 9597, Federal Acquisition Security Council Improvement Act of 2024, as amended
- S. 1510, GAO Inspector General Parity Act
- S. 2143 To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 320 South 2nd Avenue in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as the "Staff Sergeant Robb Lura Rolfing Post Office Building"
- S. 2274, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 112 Wyoming Street in Shoshoni, Wyoming, as the "Dessie A. Bebout Post Office"
- S. 2717, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 231 North Franklin Street in Greensburg, Indiana, as the "Brigadier General John T. Wilder Post Office"
- S. 3267 To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 410 Dakota Avenue South in Huron, South Dakota, as the "First Lieutenant Thomas Michael Martin Post Office Building"
- S. 3357, To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 5120 Derry Street in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, as the "Hettie Simmons Love Post Office Building"
- S. 3419 To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1765 Camp Hill Bypass in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, as the "John Charles Traub Post Office"
