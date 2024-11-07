FEMA in the Field: Assisting Flood Survivors Door-to-Door

Once a disaster is declared, FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams are ready to go into impacted communities. Because of this, they are often called FEMA’s “boots on the ground”. They often walk through affected areas or set up in small groups in a neighborhood facility.

In coordination with the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM), FEMA DSA teams are prepared to knock on doors in Chaves County following the Oct. 19-20 storms and flooding.

Their mission is to help affected residents apply to FEMA for federal financial grant assistance and provide registration inquiry and update services.

Once a presidential disaster declaration has been issued, DSA primarily focuses on addressing the needs of disaster New Mexicans by collecting critical information to support leadership and operational decision-making.

DSA crews are equipped to help residents apply for assistance, even in the toughest of conditions. They will also be wearing a FEMA vest and their official FEMA identification badge.

DSA crews primarily focus on addressing the needs of populations. Their duties include:

Providing on-site guidance to survivors about the FEMA application process, and an overview of FEMA disaster assistance.

Reviewing survivors’ applications, providing basic information about application status and other eligible assistance, and collecting new information or documents for case files.

Engaging disaster survivors and local officials in identifying immediate unmet needs for a quick resolution via FEMA and/or its partners including voluntary agencies.

Supporting community outreach and partnerships with the local, state, tribal or territorial emergency managers, disability partners, private sector, voluntary agencies, faith-based and community organizations to foster a culture of strengthened alliances to support the delivery of inclusive and equitable services to survivors.