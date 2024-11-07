FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Mountain Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Region 9 Administrator authorized the use of federal funds on November 6 at 2:36 p.m. PST / 5:36 p.m. EST to assist the state of California in combating the Mountain Fire, currently burning in Ventura County.

On November 6, the state of California submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG). At the time of the request, the fire threatened approximately 3,500 homes in and around the communities of Somis, Camarillo, and Saticoy, California with a combined population 30,000. One hundred percent of the threatened homes are primary residences.

The fire started on November 6, 2024, and had burned more than 9,000 acres of state and private land.

FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides allowances for FMAGs through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to become major incidents.

Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire. For more information on FMAGs, visit fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.

