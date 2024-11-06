$12.7 million boost for capital works at schools

Release date: 07/11/24

Non-government schools across the state have been awarded $12.7 million in grants for capital works to improve learning spaces, increase opportunities for disadvantaged students and cater for more diverse learning needs.

The State Government grants — $6.34 million for Catholic schools and $6.38 million for independent schools — are for building projects to commence over the next year.

Introduced in 2018 to ensure all students have access to a first-class education, the latest funding under the scheme has been approved for four projects at Catholic schools and 103 smaller projects at independent schools.

It takes the total distributed to more than $106 million, including this round of funding.

The Catholic school projects, funded by calendar year, are:

Our Lady of Grace, Glengowrie - $2.6 million - The school is experiencing a strong demand in enrolments. The grant will go towards a new building with six classrooms and breakout spaces to cater for the school’s anticipated growth.

Dominican School, Semaphore - $2.34 million - The school will restore its Heritage-listed convent building, creating a functional space for future use. This will become a central hub for the school’s administration, and the existing administration spaces will be refurbished to provide more classrooms to assist with a growth in enrolment demand. A new lift and platform will be installed to improve accessibility.

St Joseph’s School, Barmera - $800,000 - The school will create three new contemporary learning areas to replace transportable rooms. The new facilities will include breakout spaces and withdrawal rooms to cater for a range of educational approaches and learning needs.

St Thomas School, Goodwood - $600,000 - The school will use the grant to enhance its outdoor play area to ensure it is a safe and enjoyable space for students to use. It will be landscaped to create soft play areas and improved sports amenities.

Independent schools run their capital works programs on financial years, with 103 receiving funding for work to begin in 2024-25, including:

Indie School Elizabeth - $70,250 – The school will purchase smart boards to better engage students.

Muirden Senior College, Adelaide - $41,000 – The school will upgrade its student wellbeing hub’s kitchen space to encourage social interaction.

Rivergum Christian College, Glossop - $41,000 – The school will replace worn classroom furniture.

Navigator College, Port Lincoln - $65,000 – The school will modify and refurnish four classrooms to accommodate contemporary learning initiatives.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

All students have the right to reach their full potential, regardless of where they attend school.

Schools across the education sector need to undertake strategic capital planning to address current issues and support future needs.

Some non-government schools need to deal with enrolment pressures, manage accessibility concerns or update or replace spaces that are no longer suitable.

The State Government has provided $11 million, indexed annually, since 2018-19 for infrastructure upgrades at non-government schools. The funding is split equally between the independent non-government school and Catholic school sector.

Attributable to South Australian Commission for Catholic Schools Chair, John Neate

We would like to extend our thanks to the State government for their continued support through this funding program.

Since its inception in 2018 we have been able to make significant upgrades to a number of Catholic schools, across South Australia, which have benefitted the students and communities immensely.

Attributable to Chief Executive of the Association of Independent Schools of South Australia, Anne Dunstan

The Association of Independent Schools of South Australia (AISSA) represents the interests of 105 South Australian Independent schools with an enrolment in excess of 51,680 students.

South Australian Independent schools educate students from a diverse range of socio-economic, cultural and education need backgrounds.

The sector includes two specialist schools, educating students with significant disabilities, three Special Assistance Schools and one Majority Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander School (MATSIS). Schools in the Independent sector provide genuine choice for families and their children.

On average parents and communities provide 80 per cent of capital funding for Independent schools in SA.

The member schools of the AISSA are greatly appreciative of this support provided by the Minister through the State Government Capital Grant funding program which focuses on improving school capital infrastructure, particularly for the most educationally disadvantaged students and those schools that are working to meet the growing diverse needs of their students.