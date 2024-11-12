Two Men and a Truck CEO Takes on the Biggest Challenge of her Life

Two Men and a Truck CEO, Catherine Kuipers, training for her 800 km ride The 8 day Hands Across the Water fundraising ride from Petchaburi to Khao Lak in Thailand Hands Across the Water logo

In 10 weeks Two Men and a Truck CEO, Catherine Kuipers, will ride a bike 800km in Thailand raising funds for Hands Across the Water.

I will be riding in honour of the children that Hands Across the Water support, providing them with a life of choice. They will be my inspiration, and they will be my motivation to the finish line!” — Catherine Kuipers, CEO Two Men and a Truck

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In just 10 weeks time, the CEO of Two Men and a Truck , Catherine Kuipers, will be tackling one of the biggest physical and mental challenges of her life to date. Riding 800km on a push bike from Petchaburi to Khao Lak Thailand, whilst raising much needed funds for Hands Across the Water.Hands Across the Water [Hands] started as a charity almost twenty years ago in response to the Boxing Day Tsunami. Since its inception, Hands has grown into an organisation that provides Thai children with opportunity to live a life of choice, not chance.The kids who come to live in a Hands home are there because they have no choice. This is often the result of one of three heartbreaking situations:● They have no known family to care for them● They have a family member who is known to them, but is unable to care for them● They are living in an unsafe environment and have been placed in our care by the police or government.All children deserve the chance to build a future full of possibilities, opportunities and dreams. That is why Hands not only provides the life-saving necessities for the kids in our homes, they also support many families in an outreach program to help keep kids out of our homes.Just as important as filling their bellies with healthy food and providing a safe bed to sleep in, with the support of amazing donors like you, the vision of Hands is to help these kids see the opportunities that lie before them, to see a life of choice.Catherine will be riding in the Hands Ride to Provide Experience January 17th - 25th 2024, and her hope is that you will join her in this experience by helping her reach her personal fundraising goal of $10,000.Together we can truly make a difference!Catherine first learned about Hands when she met the founder Peter Baines, at a Family Business Australia conference, and his story truly inspired her, and in her own words, " I am so excited that now it is my chance to participate in this unique experience. I will be riding in honour of the children, so that like my own children, they may have the opportunity of a life of choice because of the work of Hands. They will be my inspiration, and they will be my motivation to the finish line!"We are asking for you to join her on the ride by helping her reach her fundraising goal.Catherine is currently $8000 away from her target. That’s just $10 per kilometre."Please help me get across the finish line and sponsor me for 1km or 10, and help me make a difference. Every $10 donated will get me 1km closer to the finish line”All donations of $2 or more made in Australia are 100% tax deductible. Feel free to pass this along to your friends and family.You can easily donate online and read about her progress on instagram @twomenandatruckaus where she will update regularly! #doingitforthekids

