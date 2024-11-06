Governor Abbott Spotlights Growing Support For School Choice In Tyler

TEXAS, November 6 - November 6, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today touted the growing support for school choice across Texas and outlined the next steps to ensure every Texas parent has the freedom to choose the best school for their children during a media availability at Kingdom Life Academy in Tyler.



"School choice is wanted by all demographic groups in the state of Texas," said Governor Abbott. "Hispanics and African Americans in the state of Texas, they strongly support school choice. Those parents want an option. They know their child better than any government employee does, and they want to put their child on the pathway toward success. School choice improves educational opportunities for minority and low-income students. Texas is going to make sure they have that opportunity. With last night's election results, Texas will finally be able to provide school choice for every Texan, while continuing to support our public schools and enhancing job training education to ensure our students are going to be successful in their future careers."



"We are excited about the fact that Texas is moving in the direction of school choice," said Joel Enge, Founder and Director of Kingdom Life Academy. "As a Black founder of schools, I can speak to the issue on how important school choice is for Black and Hispanic students in our communities. We desperately need school choice to open opportunities for schools like Kingdom Life Academy to provide practical education. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to fight and see school choice open up doors for more students and more families who need an alternative education."



Joined by Kingdom Life Academy board members and teachers, including one who graduated from the school, Governor Abbott pointed to last night’s election results and mentioned that Texas has the support to pass school choice in the upcoming legislative session. The Governor also outlined the next steps the Texas Legislature should consider, including continuing to fully fund public education, increase teacher pay and incentives, and enhance job training opportunities in schools.



