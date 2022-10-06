Continuing its Global Growth Strategies, RGH is pleased to announce the addition of 3C Synergy Singapore and Hong Kong
The partner Company previously trading as 3C Synergy is now trading as 3C RGH. This forms the core of RGH’s APAC service.
Resource Group Holdings Plc (JPJ:RGH)LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3C RGH is a merger between 3C Synergy in Singapore & Hong Kong with Resource Group Holdings PLC, the leading International Multi-Sector, Resource, Recruitment and Consultancy Group headquartered in London, UK; operating across five continents with hubs in Singapore, Australia, China, India and the UAE with further plans for growth in North and South America.
The Group provides resource and people solutions to client entities across multiple sectors globally:
Financial Services | Business Services | Construction & Engineering | Healthcare
Building Services | Technology | Gaming | Digital & Creative
Energy Environment | Sustainability | Legal & Professional Services
Manufacturing | Insurance | Sales & Marketing | Retail & Logistics
Forces | Events & Hospitality | Pharmaceuticals | Government & Public
Interim Executive | Education | Start Up & Scale Up | Non-Executive Directors
Consultancy Outsourcing | Change & Transformation | Intern & Apprenticeship | People Services
Each sector is driven by a team with specific expertise in its field; either experienced senior recruiters or consultants who have been immersed in the industry sector and cover:
• Search
• Contingency
• Consulting
The Group also provides recruitment entrepreneurs and consultants with the unique opportunity to trade and collaborate with the group’s growing Global network across all sectors as autonomous partners but still be part of a large global company creating long term value for all stakeholders not just profit. This gives entrepreneurial business owners, value creation and access to growth capital. Ongoing global expansion continues and anyone in recruitment or consultancy looking for personal value creation, freedom to thrive and a different approach to the industry should contact us.
Resource Group Holdings core values are built on four pillars:
• Collaboration: Capturing the passion and expertise of our partners to provide unrivalled service and commitment to clients, candidates, and each other through open knowledge share.
• Value Creation: Sharing the value we create with our partners, striving to deliver tangible impact for our clients and consciously contributing value to social enterprise.
• Freedom: Arming our partners with the freedom to work when, where and in which markets they choose, with all-round support provided to achieve both our clients and business goals.
• Profit for Good: Constantly seeking to make our activities responsible, inclusive, and sustainable, while being transparent and accountable, developing shared sustainable impact.
Individually they are strong principles, but combined they create a DNA which is impossible to replicate and an approach which is agile, innovative and value driven. A global reach with local knowledge gives access to the best talent, expertise, and insights to solve client problems quickly.
Company Highlights:
• RGH and its new APAC hub 3C RGH provides resource and people solutions to client entities across multiple sectors globally
• RGH is growing globally through acquisition of strategic SME’s and partners, by the issue of RGH shares for incremental profit "EBITDA"
• Arbitrage of private company multiples on EBITDA to a public company average multiple on EBITDA, adds value on every acquisition and additional partner.
• Provides benefits of scale to SME companies and partners operating in the recruitment space, whilst maintaining their entrepreneurial skills and business agility.
• Utilise appropriate technologies to improve efficiencies for all operating businesses within the group.
• Providing a truly global platform for collaboration and expansion potential for our clients and partners.
Resource Group Holdings PLC is raising capital from equity under its approved UK EIS scheme to provide growth working capital to continue further global expansion. The Company is on the J P Jenkins trading platform in London and plans to list on a main global market in the summer of 2024 on completion of its February 2024 year end audit.
Yasmin Elizabeth Barnard
RGH Global
