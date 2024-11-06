Navy Relieves Commanding Officer of Navy Leadership and Ethics Command San Diego

Capt. Shawn T. Bailey, commander of Naval Ethics and Leadership Center, relieved Capt. Lester Brown, Jr., of his duties as NLEC San Diego’s commanding officer. Brown has been reassigned to Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Capt. Richard Zeber, from Naval Leadership and Ethics Center Newport, has been temporarily assigned to command of NLEC San Diego.

NLEC San Diego’s mission is to provide training and education for officers not yet in command as well as courses for the Navy’s enlisted leader development program.

Brown assumed command of NLEC San Diego in September 2022.

