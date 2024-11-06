Governor Newsom on the 2024 Presidential Election

“Vice President Kamala Harris set out to fight to defend our fundamental freedoms and build a country that works for everyone. She stood up for working families, decency, and opportunity. Though this is not the outcome we wanted, our fight for freedom and opportunity endures.

“California will seek to work with the incoming president — but let there be no mistake, we intend to stand with states across our nation to defend our Constitution and uphold the rule of law.

“Federalism is the cornerstone of our democracy. It’s the United STATES of America.”