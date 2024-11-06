GoElite Partners with Hyatt’s Business Travel Program – Exclusive Savings for Day 1 CPT Students

GoElite is excited to announce our partnership in Hyatt’s Business Travel Program, offering students and partners exclusive discounts and travel benefits.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoElite, Inc. is excited to announce our partnership in Hyatt’s Business Travel Program, offering our students and partners, exclusive discounts and enhanced travel benefits. With this partnership, GoElite customers can save up to 15% on qualifying stays at participating Hyatt hotels worldwide, simplifying travel arrangements and reducing expenses.

For many students attending Day 1 CPT universities, especially those who need to travel onsite multiple times a year, finding affordable accommodation for short trips can be challenging. Onsite requirements often mean added expenses for accommodations, with costs ranging from $70 to $200 per night depending on the city. Given that students may need to stay 2-3 days per trip, these expenses can add up quickly. GoElite recognizes this burden and is offering discounted rates through the Hyatt partnership to help alleviate some of the financial strain on students.

Here’s How You Can Save:

Visit Hyatt.com and enter our corporate code 232926 under Special Rates → Corporate or Group Code.

Select GoElite, Inc.’s special rate to save up to 15%.

Students and travelers can now book affordable accommodations at premier hotels while focusing on their education and work commitments. Additionally, if you're a member of the World of Hyatt program, you’ll continue earning points on all qualifying stays, offering even more rewards.

GoElite Discount Code: 232926

At GoElite, we understand the financial pressures students face, and our goal is to make travel more affordable, particularly for those traveling onsite to Day 1 CPT universities. This partnership with Hyatt helps ease the burden and ensures our students and clients have access to comfortable accommodations without breaking the bank.

About GoElite, Inc.

GoElite Inc. is a professional higher education service agency and an official recruitment representative for several U.S. universities. We work closely with admissions officers and DSOs to stay updated on school policies and immigration regulations, enabling us to assist international students with challenges such as U.S. graduate and Day 1 CPT applications, F1 status reinstatement, emergency transfers, and changing visa status. Our goal is to provide comprehensive support to help students thrive academically and personally in the U.S.

Legal Disclaimer:

