CPTDog Partners with Hyatt’s Business Travel Program to Offer Hotel Discounts for Students

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPTDog, a leading education consultant specializing in Day 1 CPT programs, is excited to announce its new membership in Hyatt’s Business Travel Program. This partnership provides CPTDog students with an exclusive opportunity to save up to 15% on qualifying stays at participating Hyatt hotels worldwide.

Students enrolled in Day 1 CPT programs often need to travel to their university campuses for on-site sessions, which typically last 2-3 days over a weekend. Since many students live in different cities or states from their university’s campus, CPTDog is committed to helping them find affordable accommodations for these visits.

Through this partnership, students can take advantage of the following benefits:

-Up to 15% discount on stays at any participating Hyatt hotel worldwide.

-Ease of booking and tracking room expenses through Hyatt's corporate travel system.

-Earn World of Hyatt points on all qualifying stays if you’re a Hyatt loyalty member.

How to Use the Offer:

Visit Hyatt.com and enter corporate code 232926 under "Special Rates → Corporate or Group Code."

Select GoElite, Inc.’s special rate.

This benefit is part of CPTDog’s continued commitment to support its students both academically and logistically. By offering discounted travel solutions, CPTDog helps students focus on their education while making their on-campus visits more convenient and affordable.

For more information, please contact CPTDog.

About CPTDog

CPTDog, based in Pasadena, California, specializes in helping international students enroll in Day 1 CPT programs. These hybrid programs allow students to work while studying, with periodic on-site sessions that require travel. CPTDog offers full support in finding the right academic programs and assists with logistics, such as travel and accommodations, to make students’ educational journeys as smooth as possible.

Legal Disclaimer:

