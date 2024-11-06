Bank Manager Sentenced to Prison for Misusing Position to Steal Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars from Bank Customer

A former New York-based branch manager was sentenced yesterday to 13 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $208,938.68 in both restitution and forfeiture of criminal proceeds for misusing his position to steal approximately $208,938.68 from a customer’s accounts.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from January 2020 to April 2020, James Gomes, 43, of New York, used his position as a branch manager of an international financial institution to improperly access a customer’s accounts and to steal a total of approximately $208,938.68. Without authorization, Gomes linked his personal phone number to the customer’s accounts and enrolled the customer’s accounts in the bank’s online banking services. In March and April 2020, Gomes fraudulently transferred the customer’s funds to Gomes’ personal bank and investment accounts at other financial institutions. To cover up his scheme, Gomes created a fraudulent email address containing the customer’s name, which he used to engage in fictitious conversations with his own official bank email address to make it appear that the customer was communicating with him. Gomes continued the scheme even after the customer’s death on April 5, 2020.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, and U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger for the District of New Jersey made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General investigated the case, with assistance from the Morristown Police Department.

Trial Attorneys D. Zachary Adams and Chelsea R. Rooney of the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section (MLARS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. Pesce for the District of New Jersey prosecuted the case.

MLARS’ Bank Integrity Unit investigates and prosecutes banks and other financial institutions, including their officers, managers, and employees, whose actions threaten the integrity of the individual institution or the wider financial system. Since its creation in 2010, the Bank Integrity Unit has prosecuted financial institutions for violations of the BSA, money laundering, sanctions, and other laws, imposing total penalties of over $25 billion.