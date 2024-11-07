Rich Harwood, President & Founder of The Harwood Institute, Issues Statement on Presidential Election, Our Way Forward

Harwood calls for a new civic path to put the country on a better trajectory

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rich Harwood , President and Founder of The Harwood Institute , has issued the following statement in relation to the recent presidential election:“America is facing a crisis of belief—belief in our institutions, in each other, and in ourselves. People of all political persuasions feel left out and left behind. While so many Americans yearn deeply to contribute to moving this country forward, they feel powerless and don’t know where to begin.""That leaves us with a critical question: ‘How do we meet this moment?’""My chief concern in these coming days is how we pick up the pieces of a splintered nation and fundamentally address the divisions, the mistrust, and the lack of hope that pervade our communities and society.""Traditional political analysis and election post-mortems miss the point and thus will miss this moment. More divisive politics isn’t going to get us where we need to go. Electing a new president won’t either. But there is a real alternative—a new civic path that engages Americans as builders, doers, and innovators. This new civic path has the power to restore our belief in ourselves and one another. I know because I see it every day. In fact, as the election aftermath plays out, I’ll be supporting community-led change efforts in Jim Jordan’s district in Ohio the week of November 11 and in Reading, PA, the week of November 18.""I’ve been working with these communities for years now. As different as they are, both are proving that we can create change on the issues that really matter to people—things like education, youth, senior care, and mental health. They demonstrate that, amid our real differences, we can come together and take shared action that moves our communities and the nation forward in a fundamentally different way. There is a way to meet the moment and deal with our crisis of belief: We need to get on a new civic path.”Rich Harwood is available for interviews related to where we go next as a country. For scheduling, contact Michael Prihoda, The Harwood Institute’s Media and Creative Content Manager at mprihoda@theharwoodinstitute.org or 715-965-6082.About The Harwood InstituteThe Harwood Institute for Public Innovation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization based in Bethesda, MD. We equip people, organizations, communities, and networks with the tools to bridge divides, build capacity, and tackle shared challenges. Founded by Rich Harwood in 1988, the Harwood approach of Turning Outward has spread to all 50 states and 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.theharwoodinstitute.org to learn more.About Rich HarwoodRichard C. Harwood, President and Founder of The Harwood Institute for Public Innovation, is an innovator, author, and speaker. For 35+ years, he has devoted his career to revitalizing the nation’s hardest-hit communities, transforming the world’s largest organizations, and reconnecting institutions to society. He has been recruited to solve some of the most difficult problems of our time, including being called into Newtown, CT after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School. He has appeared in numerous national media outlets and has written six books, scores of articles, and groundbreaking reports like Civic Virus: Why Polarization is a Misdiagnosis.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.