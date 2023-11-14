Rich Harwood, President and Founder of The Harwood Institute, launches “Enough. Time to Build.” campaign

Campaign calls on Americans to to reclaim the public square from the most divisive voices and unleash our capacity as builders and doers.

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s challenges are mounting, inequities are growing, and hope is in short supply. Election season rhetoric is already tearing people apart, not building them up. There’s a vacuum in America's public square being filled by the most divisive voices. But there’s a way out of this mess. It’s time to call community leaders and active citizens to step forward and join in declaring, “Enough!” Enough hate, division, and fear. Enough hopelessness. Enough retreating. It’s time to build together.“As I travel the country, Americans are telling me over and over again: ‘We’ve had enough.’ We want to come together and renew our sense of shared purpose,” said Rich Harwood, President and Founder of The Harwood Institute. “This campaign is here to unleash our capacity for being builders, doers, and creators.”Rich Harwood isn’t running for office, but he is on a nationwide campaign this election season to show communities a real pathway forward. Not with a utopian vision, false promises, or comprehensive plans. The country is ready for a new message from a trusted messenger that grows people’s belief in one another and reminds them that real change starts in local communities. The path forward is to reclaim the public square from the most divisive voices and unleash Americans' capacity as builders and doers.The Harwood Institute knows that voting is important. But voting alone will not solve what ails society today. The Time to Build campaign aims to create authentic hope this election season and beyond. The campaign's five-point platform illuminates the pathway forward for community leaders.-- The country is not where people want it to be. But community leaders cannot wallow in despair. It’s time to build.-- There’s a vacuum in public life. The public square is dominated by the most divisive voices. It’s time for community leaders and active citizens to step forward.-- Americans are builders and doers. It’s time to unleash this capacity and go together.-- Real change always starts in local communities. Starting local is the best way to demonstrate progress and spread real change across the nation. It’s time to grow belief in one another.-- Good things are already happening in communities. Community leaders and active citizens can build on them. It’s time to accelerate and deepen these good things.The Time to Build campaign will visit communities across the country throughout 2024. Visit The Harwood Institute's website for more information and updates about the campaign as it progresses.###

