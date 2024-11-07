World War II Online Air Combat Events Launched
WW II Online Air Combat Events Launched in WarBirds! Fly P-51B Mustang, OLD CROW, of WW II Hero, Bud Anderson! The PILOT, not the PLANE, will determine VICTORY!
iEntertainment Network (OTCBB:IENT)
CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iEntertainment Network Inc., (OTCBB: IENT),
New Aerial Combat Event Series for 2024/25
iEntertainment Network Inc., (OTCBB: IENT) announces that IENT’s subsidiary, iMagicGames, begins a new season of Muzz’s Madness Events with intense aerial combat events Sunday nights in WarBirds online combat flight simulator. Download- www.WarBirdsLanding.com.
The first series for the season is the Battle Box Military Aircraft Duels! Three different aircraft for each event, with all aviators flying the same aircraft, including the P-51B Mustang, OLD CROW, flown by WW II Hero, Bud Anderson! The PILOT, not the PLANE, will determine VICTORY.
About iMagicGames, a subsidiary of iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCBB: IENT). iMagic staff have developed more than 250 successful games selling over 300 million games around the world including the world-famous Civilization, Gunship, WarBirds, and more. iMagic Strategy Document at: https://tinyurl.com/3ke7y547
To see WarBirds in action go here: https://youtu.be/27WixIzPBR0
JW “Wild Bill” Stealey
Chairman: iEntertainment Network Inc.
Lt. Colonel, USAF Retired,
Command Pilot
JWStealey@IENT.com
Company Phone: 919-238-4080
JW Wild Bill Stealey
iMagicGames
+1 919-238-4090
email us here
