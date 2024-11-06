Managing transboundary climate risks in mountain areas: the Hindu Kush Himalayas and beyond

Transboundary climate impacts are of rising concern in the policy landscape. Yet the global importance of mountain ecosystems, and their potential to not only receive but propagate climate risk across borders, is often overlooked. This event will explore how policymakers and practitioners can help strengthen resilience to transboundary climate risks in mountain areas through global and regional mechanisms. It will i) highlight opportunities to ensure transboundary climate risks are represented in the different negotiating tracks on the road towards COP30; and ii) take a deep dive into the Hindu Kush Himalaya to explore how its regional member countries can take concrete steps towards stronger cooperation on adaptation. Speakers :

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.