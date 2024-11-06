Submit Release
Adaptation Without Borders: Knowledge Sharing and International Cooperation to Manage Transboundary Climate Risks

Climate risks affect neighbouring countries through shared ecosystems or infrastructure and can cross continents and oceans. Transboundary climate risks include food and water shortages, threats to trade and energy supplies, widening inequalities, forced migrations and geopolitical conflicts. At last year’s UN Climate Change Conference, Parties recognized that climate change impacts are often transboundary and involve complex, cascading risks that require knowledge-sharing and international cooperation.

Moderator: Cristina Rumbaitis del Rio﻿, United Nations Foundation

  • Jessica Troni﻿, Head of Climate Change unit and Adaptation Portfolio Manager, UNEP
  • Ayman Cherkaoui, Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact in Morocco and Lead Counsel for Climate Change at the Centre for International Sustainable Development Law in Montreal Quebec, Canada
  • George Wamukoya, Lead negotiator on agriculture, African Group of Negotiators, Team leader, AGNES
  • Katy Harris﻿﻿, Director, Adaptation Without Borders
  • Richard J.T. Klein﻿﻿, Senior Research Fellow, SEI

