On Your Mark Designs (OYM) is Honored with Two Local Award Nominations

Lisa Mazzuca, owner of On Your Mark Designs

Lisa Mazzuca to be named the Greater Toms River Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year and nominated for a Community Choice Award from the Asbury Park Press

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Your Mark Designs (OYM) is proud to be one of the top three finalists for an Asbury Park Press Community Choice Award, while its owner Lisa Mazzuca is named the Greater Toms River Chamber of Commerce ’s (GTRCC) “Citizen of the Year.” The recognition reflects Mazzuca’s dedication to her clients, craft, and community while celebrating the commitment of the OYM team.Mazzuca formed OYM in 2001 as a freelance graphic designer who specialized in print design, branding and illustration. Today, OYM focuses on small business website design and search engine optimization, or SEO. OYM also works with multiple nonprofit organizations, and in 2023, Mazzuca was invited to join the advisory boards of the A Need We Feed and Small Miracles, Inc organizations.This year, the Greater Toms River Chamber of Commerce (GTRCC) is recognizing Mazzuca for her outstanding contributions to the community. According to the GTRCC, each award winner “has made a commitment to social responsibility, exemplified strong community involvement, demonstrated outstanding, unselfish service in single or multiple fields in the civic, social, legal, cultural, religious, educational, or business life of the greater Toms River area, and was a true “friend” to the GTRCC.” Throughout the year Mazzuca has been actively involved in GTRCC events and networking groups, while also serving on its advisory board.“I’m thrilled to be chosen for this award! The GTRCC is an excellent organization for business owners, and I’ve seen the benefits of joining this community firsthand,” said Mazzuca. Lisa Mazzuca, and other Greater Toms River Chamber of Commerce (GTRCC) award winners, will be celebrated at the GTRCC’s Annual Awards Reception on November 14, 2024. The reception will begin at 6 pm at Argos Farm located at 1250 Lacey Road, Forked River, NJ. Tickets to the reception are still available and include dinner and an open bar.OYM is also proud to be a finalist in the Advertising and Marketing Companies in Ocean County category of the Asbury Park Press’ Community Choice Awards. In November, the full list of Top 3 winners and finalists will be announced in the Asbury Park Press’s special edition in print and on APP.com as a resource guide for the best of the best of the Monmouth and Ocean County area.About On Your Mark Designs (OYM)For over 20 years, On Your Mark Designs (OYM) has been helping small businesses design and optimize their websites. Owned and led by Lisa Mazzuca, OYM specializes in increasing local online visibility and lead generation using search engine optimization, or SEO. On Your Mark provides premium content creation, conversion focused design for lead generation, and marketing consulting services to help clients reach their goals. Learn more at https://oymdesigns.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.