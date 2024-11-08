Advanced Biofuels Canada Announces Leadership Transition and New Executives

From the association’s roots in 2005, our year-on-year growth affirms the value that we add to our members’ businesses and to Canadians’ embrace of functional, cost-effective low carbon fuels.” — Kent Engelbrecht, Board Chair

VANCOUVER, CANADA, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Directors of Advanced Biofuels Canada Association (ABFC) announced executive and staff changes within the association at its Annual General Meeting on October 22nd.The association’s Board of Directors has appointed Fred Ghatala to the role of President effective January 1, 2025. Fred has served as Director of Carbon and Sustainability and Board Secretary since the association’s inception. Fred has two decades of Canadian policy and industry depth in biofuels, and brings to the position extensive experience in regulatory compliance, fuel LCA modeling, international sustainability standards development, and carbon pricing systems.Colleen Lamothe was appointed Vice President at Advanced Biofuels Canada, and will spearhead research and policy initiatives to expand biofuel production and use nationwide. In this role, she will lead ABFC’s working partnerships with provincial and territorial governments, as well as key stakeholders. Previously, Colleen served as Senior Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada and the Minister of Social Development.Current President Ian Thomson will serve as Past President through 2025, working on key federal and provincial opportunities, while Doug Hooper will transition from Director of Policy and Regulation into the role of Director of Global Affairs to pursue G7/G20 international clean fuel standardization opportunities through 2025.In October, Aya Ibrahim was promoted to Manager of Research and Farrah Shawky was promoted to Manager of Communications and Operations.ABFC released the following statement by Board Chair Kent Engelbrecht:“From the association’s roots in 2005, our year-on-year growth affirms the value that we add to our members’ businesses and to Canadians’ embrace of functional, cost-effective low carbon fuels. The Board of ABFC is grateful for the leadership that Doug and Ian have provided over two decades. Looking forward, the association is in very capable, expert hands in this transition to Fred’s leadership, and will expand its policy impact with Colleen’s experience.”Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels and renewable synthetic fuels. For more information, visit www.advancedbiofuels.ca

