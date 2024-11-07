ADF Solutions Releases Version 5.10 - HDMI Capture and Consent Forms

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADF Solutions, a leader in digital forensic software used worldwide to investigate devices and quickly collect, identify, and report on digital evidence, announced today a new software version designed to speed up digital evidence collection and analysis.

ADF Solutions has released version 5.10, which incorporates several new features. These include the addition of consent form presentation capabilities, support for HDMI, internal, and attached camera capture devices, enhanced search functionality allowing for whole-word case-sensitive searches and precise file location within scanned partitions, content selection for export from the Standalone Viewer, and expanded scanning capabilities encompassing image capture and external USB device scanning in ADF's MDI forensics tool.

What This Solves:

ADF software is deployed in field and lab investigations of smartphones, computers, and storage devices. It is used by digital first responders to quickly collect, identify, and report on digital evidence. It reduces or eliminates the forensic backlogs many agencies and organizations face today. Organizations have come to rely on ADF’s revolutionary digital investigation approach to solve their forensic backlog problems.

With the ability to conduct HDMI, Internal, and Attached Camera Capture, users can investigate gaming consoles such as Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo. With the updated scanner functionalities, users can search for an entire word, match their case, and precisely locate referenced files in any scanned partitions.

ADF's forensic software enables investigators and examiners to seamlessly handle comprehensive case requirements, such as presenting forms such as consent forms, selecting content from the Standalone Viewer export, and Imaging and Scanning external USB devices in MDI.

About ADF Solutions:

ADF Solutions is a leading digital forensics provider of digital forensic, triage, and media exploitation tools designed for swift, scalable, and user-friendly investigations of various digital devices and storage media. ADF helps agencies to reduce forensic backlogs and enhance the efficiency of digital investigations; ADF's software is trusted by law enforcement, military, corporate, and investigative entities worldwide. For more information, visit www.adfsolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Brittany Roberts

Director of Marketing

Advanced Digital Forensic Solutions, Inc.

broberts@adfsolutions.com

+1 (301) 658-2411

