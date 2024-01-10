ADF Launches Chromebook Investigation Capabilities

ADF Launches Version 5.8 with Chromebook Capabilities

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADF Solutions, a pioneer in digital forensics, proudly announces the launch of Version 5.8. With the ability to scan Chrome OS devices, a revolutionary development has been set to redefine the landscape of computer forensic evidence collection. This groundbreaking release marks a significant leap forward, showcasing ADF's commitment to innovation, excellence, and meeting the evolving needs of our digital forensics community.

“We are thrilled to add Chrome OS capabilities to our digital forensics applications. This is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Chrome OS device scanning and imaging represents a new era for ADF Solutions, and we are confident it will set a new standard in digital forensics,” stated Raphael Bousquet, CTO of ADF Solutions. "This new release is thanks to our team, which continues to put its hard work and passion into creating the fastest digital forensic and evidence collection tools on the market."

The latest release from ADF Solutions offers new features that streamline digital forensic investigations:

+Chrome OS Devices (aka ChromeOS):

-Scan Chrome OS devices

-Image Chrome OS devices

-Screenshot and Screen Record evidence on Chrome OS devices

+New Viewer Functionalities:

-Users can now assign tags to scans

-Records are automatically deselected after they have been tagged

+Collect Evidence from Rooted Mobile Devices:

-Discord Messages

-Google Messenger

-Network Usage

+Screenshot in Landscape Mode

“Our new digital forensic features are a game-changer for law enforcement agencies. This latest release is not just a release; it's a solution to the digital forensic community's challenges. We believe it will empower agencies and usher in innovation and efficiency. The enhancements in this release allow our customers to collect and review computer evidence more easily," said Seth Land, VP of Sales for ADF Solutions. “By leveraging ADF's software, our customers can anticipate accelerated case resolutions and maintain a consistently high level of confidence in the outcomes they achieve. We are enthusiastic about presenting these capabilities to our clients and partners, showcasing how they can better enhance their investigative processes.”

What This Solves

Investigators can now scan, image, and screenshot or screen record Chrome OS devices immediately on scene. Users can now collect evidence such as photos, calls, and artifacts from Chrome OS devices to assist with their forensic investigations. Before this new ability, investigators had to hand Chromebooks to the lab or not examine them.

With the updated viewer functionalities, users now have a more effortless experience when organizing scans with the ability to assign tags to scans and deselect records after they have been tagged in the tool.

ADF's forensic software enables examiners to seamlessly handle comprehensive case requirements, encompassing the processing of Chromebook images and evidence acquisition from mobile devices, computers, user-account data, and dedicated artifact support, all within a single case.

Financials

Starting at $2,999 to $5,099, forensic investigators and examiners can subscribe for one year or three years with support and maintenance of ADF digital forensic software. ADFs Certified Digital Forensic and Triage Training costs start at $695.

The software is now available for purchase, and qualified professionals can request a free trial of ADF forensic software at www.adfsolutions.com/free-trial.

About ADF Solutions:

ADF Solutions is a leading provider of digital forensics and forensic triage software. ADF offers various services and products, including certified digital forensics training and digital forensic software. ADF’s team of talented digital forensics professionals have experience working on various cases, including human trafficking, child exploitation, cybercrime, border security, and criminal investigations. For more information, visit www.adfsolutions.com.