10ZiG Repurposing Software and Modernized Endpoints Leading as Single-Vendor Thin Client VDI Solution for Windows 10 EOL

With Windows 10 EOL Deadline just Under a Year Away, IT Admins are Turning to RepurpOS™ Software and Linux and Windows 11 IoT LTSC Enterprise based Thin Client Hardware from 10ZiG Technology for their Transition Strategies.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10ZiG Secure & Flexible Standardized Managed OS/UX for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Desktop as a Service (DaaS), and Web Apps, is what IT Admins have been turning to as the Windows 10 EOL clock truly begins to count down by October 14th, 2025. For these administrators and organizations facing the impending, not-so-far-away deadline, 10ZiG optional VDI-based solutions to repurpose their users’ PCs and/or laptop hardware or replace them all-together with Modernized Thin & Zero Clients, have been the Single-Vendor answer to their problems.Windows 11 will be the only supported option after the forthcoming Windows 10 EOL October 2025 cutoff date creating no free software updates, no tech support assistance, and no security fixes. Along with the critical OS change, comes a full new set of hardware requirements including a CPU dual-core 1 GHz min., RAM 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, Secure Boot support (UEFI), graphics support with DirectX12 and up with WDDM 2.0 driver, and the must-have TPM 2.0 chip deal-breaker – which is missing in older hardware of many Windows 10 users.10ZiG virtualized desktop alternatives are not only saving companies from tossing their Windows 10-based hardware, they are also assisting in repurposing it while they decide if and when to transition to hardware, all of which is found within the 10ZiG portfolio. The 10ZiG Single-Vendor virtualized approach has IT Admins all over the world breathing a sigh of relief with Windows 11 VDI/DaaS supported service including repurposing hardware into a purpose-built OS, or replacing hardware with sustainable lower cost Modernized Endpoint alternatives where both mitigate the requirement for TPM 2.0. All of this is wrapped together with free centralized management with the 10ZiG Manager™ delivering a truly secure, flexible and standardized UX.Kevin Greenway, 10ZiG Chief Technology Officer, “One motivator for running VDI/DaaS-based support for Windows 11 is the ability to leverage vTPM where the TPM is virtualized either in server virtualized infrastructure for VDI or VMs within Session Pools for platforms like AVD and Windows 365. This does away with the need for IT Admins to replace physical endpoint hardware immediately, since the TPM is virtualized in place of the physical. Current hardware can be maintained, while future Thin Client hardware is considered or added, and planned for – and all of this can be found under our 10ZiG Single-Vendor hood.”About 10ZiG:10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today’s diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG products cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find a solution at www.10zig.com Corporate Headquarters, US10ZiG Technology Inc.2043 West Lone Cactus RoadPhoenix, AZ 85027, USAP. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG.com | Web: www.10ZiG.com EMEA Headquarters10ZiG Technology Ltd.7 Highcliffe RoadLeicester LE5 1TY, UKP. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG.eu | Web: www.10ZiG.com

