Walters Congratulates Trump, Vows to Continue Reform Agenda

Oklahoma City, Okla – State Superintendent Ryan Walters has issued the following statement responding to the results of the 2024 General Election:

“Americans have made the resounding choice to return Donald Trump to the White House. His strong message on confronting the problems caused by rampant illegal immigration, an America-first economy, and getting education back on track echoed throughout the country, especially here in Oklahoma where he won all 77 counties – again. I congratulate President Trump on his victory and look forward to working with the new Trump administration to implement an aggressive education reform agenda that will trailblaze a path for the rest of the country.

Oklahomans have once again elected strong Republican majorities in the Oklahoma House and Senate and many new legislators campaigned on working toward getting our schools Back to Basics and back on track. I look forward to working with them to implement a clear-cut vision to laser focus our schools on accountability, fiscal responsibility, and improved academic outcomes for every student in our great state.”