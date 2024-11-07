Recycle it Global Ltd Expands Operations with Strategic Acquisition of Plymouth Port Facility

Pomphlett Jetty Acquisition

PLYMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recycle it Global (RIG), an innovation engineering company, driving technological advancements in solid and fluid waste sectors, announces the acquisition of Pomphlett Jetty in Plymouth. The acquisition will aim to transform the current cement and aggregate import and export site into a cutting-edge multi modal port facility.RIG plans to design, build and commission a modern port and facility that will have the capability to process up to one million tonnes per annum of solid and fluid waste streams from land and sea. The facility will use advanced mineral processing technologies to convert dredged sediment into reusable materials, significantly reducing the environmental impact of traditional dredging and eliminating the need for offshore disposal.In addition to supporting the marine sector, the site will aim to provide up to a million tonnes of sustainable construction products into the local and national market and will play a significant role in meeting the UK’s infrastructure demand for sustainable construction materials.The project intends to create eight acres of water side land, with new jetty walls and hard-standing areas to accommodate a range of vessels, mineral processing capabilities, material handling, material storage, and innovation hubs. Expected to generate 30 direct local jobs and around 60 indirect jobs, this development will boost the local economy and strengthen Plymouth’s role as a centre for sustainable industry.RIG is working in partnership with University of Plymouth through a Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) programme to develop processes and products in bio-remediation. This effort underscores the project’s contribution to protecting both marine environments and public health.“This acquisition is a significant milestone in our mission to becoming a global leader in sustainable waste management and marine dredging,” said Paul Nicholls, CEO and Co-Founder of Recycle it Global Ltd. “By collaborating with the Cattewater Harbour Commissioners and the University of Plymouth, we aim to provide a sustainable solution to the processing of marine dredging, through pioneering innovation in bio-remediation technologies that protect marine ecosystems while supporting the UK’s transition to sustainable infrastructure.“The new port facility will be developed with material handling at the heart to ensure efficient import and export of bulk goods. This move will significantly improve the economic development within the region and will support more jobs for a sustainable future.“RIG’s initiative also aims to address the global sand crisis, with construction currently consuming up to 50 billion tonnes of sand annually. This has led to unsustainable mining and the destruction of natural habitats. By recycling dredged materials and Construction, Demolition, and Excavation Waste (CDEW), we plan to provide sustainable alternatives that reduce reliance on virgin sand. In line with the UN’s call to end harmful marine dumping, RIG is setting new benchmarks in waste management and dredging, driving a more sustainable future for both the construction and marine industries.”“This sounds like a brilliant initiative that fits in with all that we are trying to achieve in Plymouth," said Tudar Evans, Plymouth City Council Leader. “We want more skills and jobs in the environmental sector, we want businesses that are pioneering and looking for sustainable solutions for global problems. Our recently published port strategy highlighted that our strength lies in the diversity of work and opportunity around our ports. This announcement comes with the promise of more jobs and prospects, and we look forward to seeing how this project progresses.”“It is exciting to see Pomphlett jetty being Re mobilised. The facility has been mothballed for a number of years but has retained its ISPS compliance as a port facility, recognising its importance to trade, ports and the sustainable future that ports will be key enablers of. We look forward to seeing RIG develop the project, investing in this critical facility to the benefit of many, increasing Plymouths maritime offering,” said Richard Allan, Harbour Master & Chief Executive at Cattewater Harbour Commissioners.“The opportunity to build a brand new, state of the art port handling facility is very rare these days. Our aim is to build something very special, incorporating eco engineering and nature inclusive design elements that will promote marine life and aquaculture around the port facility," said Julian Chenoweth, Chairman & Co-Founder at Recycle it Global. "This will be a world’s first, and a unique installation to the Ocean city of Plymouth. We are all very excited and I am extremely proud to be able to create this highly efficient eco port handling facility with our partners.”

