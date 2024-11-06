State Route 76 Opens Seven Months Ahead of Schedule

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will officially open the newest segment of State Route 76 (US 79) in Carroll County on Monday, November 11, 2024, providing a major upgrade to the area’s transportation infrastructure. The $29.4 million project from Cades-Atwood Road to State Route 77 (US 70-A), transformed a two-lane road into a divided four-lane highway.

This project, which stretches nearly 5 miles, was initially expected to be completed by May 2025 but will now open earlier than planned. The new segment will improve traffic flow, enhance safety, and support regional economic growth.

Traffic will be shifted to the newly constructed lanes on the morning of November 11. TDOT advises all motorists to exercise caution as they adjust to new traffic patterns. While the new four-lane section will be open, final work on the project will continue under traffic with intermittent lane closures in the coming weeks.

Key features of the project include:

- Widening of SR 76 (US 79) from a two-lane road to a divided four-lane highway

- A new three-way stop at the intersection of SR 76 and SR 77 (US 70-A)

- Ongoing work to complete final project details, including signage, striping, and minor adjustments to traffic control

The new intersection at SR 76 and SR 77 will introduce a three-way stop to improve safety and traffic management at the junction. Motorists should be aware of this new stop and follow posted traffic signals and signs.

The project’s opening is weather-dependent, and TDOT will continue to monitor conditions to ensure a smooth transition to the new traffic patterns.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel or West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.