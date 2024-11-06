Commentary | The Crucial Role of Minor's Counsel in Family Law

(Subscription required) Minor's counsel holds a unique position within the legal system. Unlike attorneys who represent parents or other parties, we are appointed by the court to champion the best interests of the child. This role is pivotal in ensuring that the child's voice is not lost in the cacophony of legal disputes and their needs are given the utmost priority.

