National Notary Public Day is tomorrow; WV has more than 35,000 Notaries

​Charleston, W.Va. – National Notary Public Day will be celebrated throughout the United States tomorrow, November 7. According to the National Notary Association, that date was chosen in 1975 to recognize Notaries for their contributions to commerce and public services. Thomas Fugill is recognized as the very first Notary in the United States. He was commissioned on November 7, 1639 in the New Haven Colony - which would eventually become the state of Connecticut.

In the United States, a notary public is a person who is appointed by a state government to act as an impartial witness when important documents are signed. The earliest evidence of Notaries dates back to 2750 BC in Egypt, where scribes were responsible for handling official communications.

Citizens who are registered with the WV Secretary of State's Office as a Notary Public help protect individuals and businesses from fraud, making the Notary's work essential in today’s legal and business environments. November 7 is a day dedicated to recognizing the vital role of notaries and highlighting their work of ensuring the authentication of important documents and transactions across the United States.

Becoming a Notary in West Virginia is made simple thanks to the West Virginia Notary Handbook, provided by the WV Secretary of State’s Office. The handbook shares step-by-step instructions on the application process so that a West Virginia resident can easily become a Notary Public in West Virginia.

What is the process and how much does it cost to become a Notary? A West Virginia citizen must complete the application online and submit the statutory fee of $52.00 to the Secretary of State’s Office. A Notary Public commission is valid for five years from the date the commission is approved by the Secretary of State. To renew the commission, a Notary Public must submit their application online with the Secretary of State’s Office before it expires. This can be completed no more than 60 days prior to the expiration.

Notaries play a crucial role in helping individuals and businesses with important documents. Official services provided by a Notary provide peace of mind and ensure that transactions are legitimate and secure. Attorneys, accountants, and banking officials routinely require the services of a Notary Public for the documents they prepare for their clients.

“Notaries are essential to our American way of life," said Secretary of State Mac Warner. "They verify people’s identity and prevent fraud. They witness documents that facilitate business transactions."

"Like oil that allows machines to run smoothly, Notaries assist with verifying important documents that allow public and private transactions to be completed properly," Warner said.

There are approximately 35,000 Notary Publics registered in West Virginia. To learn more about how to become a Notary Public, visit the WV Secretary of State's website at www.wvsos.gov​.

