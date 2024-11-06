Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces White River Man Sentenced to Prison on Rape Charge

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a White River man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, with 20 years suspended, after earlier being convicted on three charges, including two counts of rape.

Keenan Bordeaux, 27, was sentenced Monday after being found guilty earlier this year by a Mellette County Circuit Court Jury of one count of Second-Degree Rape, one count of Third-Degree Rape, and one count of Sexual Contact with a Person Incapable of Consent. He faced a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

“This was a horrendous crime because the defendant preyed upon a vulnerable member of our society,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to our young victim for the courage to come forward and to the law enforcement officers and prosecutors who held this defendant accountable for his actions.”

The Mellette County Sheriff’s investigated the case. Prosecution was handled by the Attorney General’s Office and the Mellette County State’s Attorney’s Office.

-30-

