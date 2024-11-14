Celebrating Life’s New Chapters: Lisa Zook and Author Carol Dodds Inspire Audiences to Embrace Life After 50

Our lives are full of potential for growth and joy at every stage. This book is about embracing that belief. It’s about stepping into our futures with excitement.” — Carol Dodds

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an inspiring, uplifting, and enlightening event, Lisa Zook, owner of Celebrate by Lisa Lou , and author Carol Dodds hosted an evening designed to empower and energize women as they journey through their 50s, 60s, 70s, and beyond. The duo shared personal insights, new ideas, and advice. They aimed to help people reignite their passion and find new opportunities. The goal was to inspire a vibrant, fulfilling life at any age.This was Houston's first book signing for Mary Henderson, Judy Douglas, Lyn Alexander, & Carol Dodds' new book, Beyond: Create a Life You Love After 50, 60, 70, and More . It was virtually released on October 1, 2024. It's now available for purchase at $13.99 in paperback and $11.99 as an ebook. Zook and Dodds inspired attendees to "unlock the life you love." They shared stories of self-discovery, renewal, and joy and urged the crowd to explore new paths and passions.“This stage of life can be as thrilling and full as any before it,” said Zook, “and Carol’s book offers invaluable perspectives to help women do just that.”Dodds also spoke passionately about the importance of staying open to life’s possibilities, regardless of age, saying, “Our lives are full of potential for growth and joy at every stage. This book is about embracing that belief. It’s about stepping into our futures with excitement.”Celebrate by Lisa Lou is a curated boutique in Houston that offers unique products celebrating every stage of life, aiming to create memorable experiences. Owner Lisa Zook believes in encouraging her community to explore and celebrate new stages of life, and her partnership with Carol Dodds exemplifies this mission. Just as a beautifully set table can transform a gathering, so can the stories and insights shared during this event inspire women to create vibrant lives filled with connection and joy.About Celebrate by Lisa LouLocated in Houston, TX, Celebrate by Lisa Lou is a boutique that specializes in celebrations, offering Southern-inspired table decor and uniquely curated hostess gifts. The shop provides assistance and guidance for hosting at-home parties and events, alongside luxury gift-wrapping services. A hallmark of shopping with Celebrate by Lisa Lou is its commitment to the community, with 100% of profits supporting local children's charities. This initiative underscores the boutique's mission to create inviting and comfortable environments for guests, making entertaining at home more enjoyable and impactful.

