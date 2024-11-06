UNITAR Hosts AI Masterclass: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence for Global Impact

The two-day masterclass aimed to bridge knowledge gaps, offering an in-depth look at AI’s implications and strategic applications. Participants engaged in sessions to enhance their ability to integrate AI into national and international policy frameworks.

The programme was held over two days:

Day 1 – Understanding the Future of AI: Participants explored AI’s current landscape, focusing on its disruptive impact across commerce, education, and government. Discussions highlighted the urgent need for nations to upskill their workforces to navigate AI-driven transformations responsibly.

Day 2 – Strategy Building and Collaborative Solutions: On the second day, they focused on practical frameworks for AI adoption, with group exercises to develop strategic plans that address unique national challenges. Participants shared strategies to bridge the digital divide and discussed AI’s role in sustainable development initiatives, including smart city planning, reimagining education models, and early warning systems.

Speakers and participants shared the current impacts of AI on diplomacy and governance. Ambassador of The Gambia, Professor Muhammadou M.O. Kah, expressed the significance of empowering diplomats with AI knowledge, stating,

Building capacity around AI for diplomats enhances our ability to negotiate effectively and advise governments on policy directions.

Ms. Larissa Guerra Figueiredo Karydakis, First Secretary Representative of Brazil, remarked, “[The AI Masterclass] participants recognize that multilateralism and international cooperation are crucial to taking opportunities and tackling challenges with emerging technologies, including AI.”