DCIG Top 5 Midmarket Solutions Names StoneFly S3 Object and SAN Block Storage Solutions

StoneFly, Inc , has been recognized by DCIG as a Top 5 Midmarket solution for its S3 object storage and SAN block storage offerings.

CASTRO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoneFly, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise data storage, HCI, backup, and disaster recovery, cloud, and AI solutions, announces that its S3 object storage and SAN block storage solutions have been recognized by DCIG as Top 5 Midmarket solutions. StoneFly’s S3 object storage appliance has been awarded a position in the Top 5 mid-market S3 object-based backup targets, while StoneFly’s iSCSI and Fibre Channel SAN block storage have been named in the Top 5 mid-market SDS block storage solutions.

This recognition from DCIG, a prominent technology analyst firm known for providing actionable research and product evaluations, reflects StoneFly’s commitment to delivering enterprise-grade storage solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of mid-market enterprises.

StoneFly’s secure, scalable, high-performance, and cost-effective storage solutions are engineered to address the data storage, backup, and disaster recovery requirements of organizations across various sectors.

StoneFly S3 Object Storage – A DCIG Top 5 Mid-Market S3 Object-Based Backup Target 2025 - 2026

StoneFly’s S3 object storage appliances have been developed with robust data protection capabilities, offering Air-Gapped Vault®, Always On-Air® Gapped and immutable storage for secure primary, secondary, and complimentary storage for production and backup and recovery. The solution is designed for high scalability, allowing mid-market enterprises to expand storage as their data grows without costly infrastructure changes. With support for major backup software, including Veeam, Commvault, Veritas, HYCU, and Rubrik, and optimized data access speeds, StoneFly’s S3 object storage provides a reliable and efficient backup target for enterprises looking to secure critical data against threats like ransomware.

“Being recognized by DCIG as a top mid-market S3 object-based backup target validates our focus on secure and scalable storage solutions,” said John Harris, Director Technical Sales at StoneFly. “Our S3 object storage not only ensures ransomware protection with features like immutability and air-gapping but also supports seamless integration with various backup applications and virtualization environments, making it an ideal choice for mid-market enterprises.”

StoneFly SAN Block Storage – A DCIG Top 5 Mid-Market Block Storage Solution 2025 - 2026

StoneFly’s iSCSI and Fibre Channel SAN solutions deliver high-performance block storage designed for mission-critical applications that demand fast, reliable, and secure data access.

Equipped with advanced data services such as variable block deduplication, thin provisioning, snapshots, and automated failover, StoneFly’s SAN solutions offer enhanced data availability and resiliency for mid-market environments.

The block storage solution supports flexible scalability, allowing organizations to start small and grow storage capacity and performance in line with their business needs.

“Recognition by DCIG as a top mid-market block storage solution highlights our dedication to providing reliable, high-performance SAN storage for organizations requiring uncompromised data access,” said John Harris, Director Technical Sales at StoneFly. “Our SAN solutions are built to deliver enterprise-grade features at a mid-market price point, making them accessible to organizations of various sizes.”

About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly, Inc. is a pioneer in the field of data storage, backup, disaster recovery, and cloud solutions, serving organizations across diverse industries for over two decades. StoneFly’s innovative solutions are designed to provide secure, scalable, and high-performance storage that meets the evolving demands of modern enterprises. StoneFly’s S3 object storage and SAN block storage solutions are engineered to ensure data protection, integrity, and accessibility for mid-market and enterprise customers alike.

For more information on StoneFly’s award-winning storage solutions, please visit https://stonefly.com.

