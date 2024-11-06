VCNO Visits Shipyards, Navy Leadership in Northeast Focused on Readiness

Kilby spent time at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut, including time aboard USS Hartford (SSN 768), which is undergoing an engineering overhaul at the facility, engaging with the submarine’s leadership and the crew.

Electric Boat is the prime contractor and lead design yard for the Navy’s Virginia-class fast-attack submarines. Following Electric Boat, Kilby toured Naval Submarine New London and participated in a ribbon cutting at a new AI & Machine Learning Lab for the Undersea Warfighting Development Center. UWDC leads undersea superiority and enables the combat lethality and desired effects generated from, and within, the Undersea Domain.

SUBASE New London supports 16 fast attack submarines and is home to more than 70 tenant commands and their 9,500 active duty, reserve and civilian personnel. Kilby spent time at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, with shipyard and labor leadership, civilian personnel and Sailors assigned to the base and submarine crews. Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is America's leader for attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization.

Kilby ended his Northeast visit in Bath, Maine, with General Dynamics Bath Iron Works. The shipyard specializes in the design, building and support of the Navy’s surface combatants and is the lead designer and builder of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. Kilby reviewed operations with the leadership of Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Bath, the Navy’s on-site technical, contractual and business authority overseeing the design and construction of six ship classes at three private shipyards including Bath Iron Works.

During his visits, Kilby discussed Quality of Service for the Sailors assigned to the base and shipyard workers; including childcare, parking, quality food options and unaccompanied housing. Kilby also discussed the important role shipyards play in executing the CNO’s Navigation Plan 2024.

“We should all see ourselves, uniformed and civilian, in CNO’s NAVPLAN,” said Kilby. “Every one of us plays a part, large or small, in the execution – whether from taking care our people to getting our ships out of maintenance on time – we all have a role.” While at Bath Iron Works, he addressed the crew of the future USS John Basilone (DDG 122) prior to the ship’s sail away.

“You should all be extraordinarily proud to be a part of the namesake John Basilone,” said Kilby. “He was a true American hero, a relentlessly brave Marine and warfighter and I’m looking forward to seeing this ship bear his name and welcome you into the fleet next month.”

A sail away is a ship's final departure from the construction yard for its homeport or commissioning site. It signifies the end of the new construction period and the beginning of its life preparing to perform the mission it was designed to undertake.

The future USS John Basilone (DDG 122) is a Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer and named for Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. John Basilone, who received the Medal of Honor for his heroism during the Battle of Guadalcanal in 1942. He was killed in action during the February 1945 invasion of Iwo Jima and was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross. Basilone is the only enlisted Marine to be honored with both the Navy Cross and the Medal of Honor. The ship is scheduled for commissioning in New York City, Nov. 9, 2024.