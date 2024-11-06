MDC successfully clears turbid water at White Ranch Conservation Area in Howell County

Body

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The 6-acre lake at Missouri Department of Conservation's (MDC) White Ranch Conservation Area in Howell County once afflicted by persistent muddy water is now 75% clearer following the successful application of agricultural gypsum.

“The lake had a sinkhole form on the edge of the basin back in 2016, and, as a result, was completely drained,” said Nathan Recktenwald, MDC fisheries biologist. “Since renovations were completed in August 2020, the lake completely filled, but was unfortunately plagued by turbid water.”

Recktenwald said turbid, or muddy water, is unsightly and reduces primary oxygen and aquatic food productivity. It also makes it difficult for sight-feeding fish to thrive.

“Staff decided to try agricultural gypsum to change the electrical nature of the suspended clay particles,” he said. “This reduces the overall turbidity.”

Recktenwald referenced one of many MDC “Aquaguides” published online and available for landowners looking for pond management advice. The “Clearing Muddy Ponds” Aquaguide recommends the use of 500 pounds of gypsum, which is a soft sulfate mineral composed of calcium sulfate dihydrate, per acre-foot of water.

MDC staff placed a 300-gallon tub plumbed with multiple 3-inch gas powered irrigation water pumps and gravity drain lines to add fill water, mix, and then apply the slurry of gypsum to the lake, he said.

Recktenwald said biologists needed this type of application so that the gypsum would have the best chance of binding with the suspended clay in the water column to drop it out of solution.

“We consider this a successful treatment and will continue to manage the lake for better water quality,” he said.

Learn more about pond management and Aquaguides online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ys.