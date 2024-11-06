Chief executive Dr Ian Bullock to leave the RCP after 15 years of leadership

RCP chief executive Dr Ian Bullock has announced that he will leave the college in March 2025 for a new role in the charity sector.

Ian was appointed in January 2009 to establish the National Clinical Guideline Centre. He was later asked to set up a Care Quality Improvement directorate at the college, before becoming chief executive officer of the RCP in January 2016 through an open appointment process.

Reflecting on his time at the RCP, Ian said:

‘To say that my time at the college has been a privilege would be an understatement. I have never taken the role for granted, and despite facing challenges at times over the last 8 years, I have remained firm in my belief that the RCP is a special place to work that offers a great opportunity to make a difference.

‘My vision as CEO was to create a values-led organisation, where fellows, members and staff are appreciated, heard and have a voice in delivering the RCP’s core charitable purpose, which is better health for all. I hope I have gone some way to realising this vision.’

Senior censor and vice president for education and training, Dr Mumtaz Patel, who is acting as president said:

‘It has been a pleasure to work with Ian over the past few years, first as global vice president, then as vice president for education and training, and now while I am acting as president. He has been a constant source of support, guidance and advice as we’ve navigated difficult challenges together with the rest of the leadership team.

‘I will miss him a great deal, both personally and professionally. I value his friendship and his warm and positive approach to his work and, indeed, life in general, but I’m so happy that he’s been offered an exciting new opportunity and wish him the best in the next stage of his career.’

In a message to RCP staff, he thanked them all for their personal support and their continued work to educate, improve and influence on behalf of fellows and members.