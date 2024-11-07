Corvallis Plastic Surgeon Unveils New Practice Website

Dr. Kevin Day of Brighter Day Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery launched a new website featuring detailed information on advanced cosmetic procedures.

CORVALLIS, OR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Kevin Day, a Corvallis plastic surgeon , is excited to reveal the updated website for his practice, Brighter Day Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery. With its custom content and inviting design scheme, Dr. Day wanted the new website to easily and effectively educate visitors on the many breast, body, facial, and non-surgical aesthetic enhancement procedures available to them, in addition to providing thorough information about his expertise and experience in the field of plastic surgery.Through collaboration with San Diego-based plastic surgery website design firm Rosemont Media, LLC, Dr. Day’s newly launched website features:• A Sleek and Responsive Design – Dr. Day’s new website includes easy navigation and multi-device viewing capabilities, as well as a sleek, streamlined layout.• Warm, Neutral Colors – The new site showcases warm, neutral colors that evoke a light, bright feeling. Additionally, images of Corvallis reiterate Dr. Day’s connection to the local community.• Updated SEO – The SEO for the website was updated to help it rank competitively for highly searched keywords, which can help viewers find the information offered by the practice more easily on the worldwide web.Dr. Day’s website includes comprehensive information on the surgical and non-surgical treatments available to patients who visit his practice, including breast reconstruction, abdominoplasty , breast augmentation, and more. Each page describing procedures is designed to give readers a broad overview of topics relating to treatments for which they may be interested, with multiple options for contacting the practice to obtain more information or to schedule a consultation.Additionally, the new website highlights patient testimonials and the practice’s overall philosophy of care, which expands on the concept of the “beautiful normal.” Dr. Day ultimately wanted his practice’s website to reflect the comprehensive approach to care patients can receive at Brighter Day Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery. By showcasing extensively detailed procedural information and emphasizing the compassion and attentiveness Dr. Day and his team strive to provide to all patients, the website becomes a digital representation of what individuals can expect when they walk through the practice’s doors.About Kevin Day, MDDr. Kevin Day leads the team at Brighter Day Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery. He attended college at the University of Washington before continuing on to the University of Oklahoma, where he earned his medical degree. Dr. Day completed a five-year general surgery residency at West Virginia University, a plastic surgery residency at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and a yearlong microsurgery fellowship at the University of Nevada. Throughout his training, Dr. Day developed a passion for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, and he brings that focus and expertise to the many surgical and non-surgical procedures he provides for his patients. Dr. Day is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Day is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Day and his plastic surgery practice, visit brighterdaysurgery.com or facebook.com/brighterdaysurgery.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.rosemontmedia.com/surgeons-blog/corvallis-plastic-surgeon-unveils-new-practice-website/ ###Brighter Day Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery1128 NE Second St.Corvallis, OR 97330(541) 897-9717Rosemont Media

