11/06/2024

Accountability Results Show Improvement Across Most Indicators

Efforts Continue to Exceed Pre-Pandemic Levels

(Hartford, CT) - Today, the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) released 2023-24 results from the Next Generation Accountability System—a system where schools and districts earn points on a broad set of 12 indicators. This system, in place since 2014-15, moves beyond test scores and graduation rates to provide a more holistic perspective of district and school performance.

Today’s results build on the CSDE’s August 27, 2024, release of state assessment and attendance data showing improved attendance, increases in mathematics and science scores, and stable English language arts (ELA) scores overall with improvement in some grades.

Overview of Accountability Results and Statewide Improvements

The accountability results in Table 1 highlight other areas where Connecticut students have shown progress, including progress toward English proficiency for English learners/multilingual learners, postsecondary preparation, and students staying on track for graduation. More students with high needs are graduating within six years, and there is an increase in college enrollment, physical fitness scores, and participation in arts classes.

Across the state, many schools have shown high performance, notable academic growth, or substantial improvement. Each year, these schools are honored as Schools of Distinction. This year, 151 schools received this recognition, including 41 in Alliance Districts. Additionally, 12 schools previously in need of state support have improved and no longer require that designation. In total, 66 schools are identified for state support; these schools are eligible to join the Commissioner’s Network, access the Low-Performing Schools Bond for facility and technology improvements, and apply for Federal Title I Section 1003 School Improvement Grant funding when available.

Table 1: Statewide Trend of Next Generation Accountability Results

Indicator 2018-19 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 1a. ELA Performance Index – All Students (avg achievement) 67.7 64.2 63.9 63.9 1b. ELA Performance Index – High Needs Students (avg achievement) 58.1 54.2 54.1 54.1 1c. Math Performance Index – All Students (avg achievement) 63.1 58.6 59.7 60.2 1d. Math Performance Index – High Needs Students (avg achievement) 52.7 47.7 48.9 49.5 1e. Science Performance Index – All Students (avg achievement) 63.8 61.4 61.6 61.8 1f. Science Performance Index – High Needs Students (avg achievement) 54.2 51.3 51.1 51.4 2a. ELA Avg. Percentage of Growth Target Achieved – All Students 59.9% 60.4% 57.2% 58.7% 2b. ELA Avg. Percentage of Growth Target Achieved – High Needs Students 55.1% 56.2% 52.5% 54.2% 2c. Math Avg. Percentage of Growth Target Achieved – All Students 62.5% 65.2% 61.8% 61.4% 2d. Math Avg. Percentage of Growth Target Achieved – High Needs Students 55.2% 59.1% 55.5% 55.1% 2e. Progress Toward English Proficiency – Literacy 60.0% 64.9% 55.3% 58.9% 2f. Progress Toward English Proficiency – Oral 52.1% 57.4% 56.1% 55.2% 4a. Chronic Absenteeism – All Students 10.4% 23.7% 20.0% 17.7% 4b. Chronic Absenteeism – High Needs Students 16.1% 34.0% 28.5% 25.5% 5 Postsecondary Preparation 80.0% 84.8% 90.4% 91.5% 6 Postsecondary Readiness 42.6% 43.5% 44.3% 44.3% 7 On-track to High School Graduation 88.0% 82.7% 82.4% 84.5% 8 4-year Graduation - All Students 88.3% 89.6% 88.9% 88.4% 9 6-year Graduation - High Needs Students 83.3% 85.2% 85.6% 86.6% 10 Postsecondary Entrance* 70.9% 66.1% 66.1% 68.4% 11 Physical Fitness 52.9% 45.8% 45.5% 47.2% 12 Arts Access 51.9% 52.4% 54.5% 55.0% Accountability Index 74.2 69.7 69.3 70.8

* These data are provided to CSDE by the National Student Clearinghouse (NSC) and represent the values that were true at the time of the original data match conducted around one year after high school graduation. The NSC continues to update prior year values in every future year. Therefore, there may be slight differences when comparing the data in this table for Indicator 10 to other postsecondary entrance reports.

Postsecondary Readiness

The percentage of students in grades 11 and 12 demonstrating postsecondary readiness (Indicator 6) remained the same; however, the percentage of students meeting the Advanced Placement (AP) benchmark scores on at least one exam increased from 23.4 percent to 25 percent and the percentage of students earning at least three college credits prior to high school graduation increased from 24.1 percent to 26.1 percent.

Early Graduation Indicators

On-track to high school graduation (Indicator 7)—an early indication of on-time high school graduation—is beginning to show signs of improvement. The percentage of students with high needs identified as “on-track” increased in 2023-24 to 75.9 percent (Figure 1); note, however, that this rate is lower than the state target of 94 percent and more than 19 percentage points lower than their non-high-needs peers.

Figure 1: Percentage of Grade 9 Students On-track to High School Graduation

Graduation Rates and Postsecondary Enrollment

The four-year graduation rate (Indicator 8), which is a measure of on-time graduation declined slightly from 88.9 percent to 88.4 percent; however, the six-year graduation rate for students with high needs (Indicator 9), which reflects the persistent efforts of students and educators past the four years, increased from 85.6 percent to 86.6 percent. The percentage of high school graduates who enroll in a 2- or 4-year postsecondary institution (Indicator 10) is also improving, especially for those from low-income families, thanks to initiatives like the CSDE’s FAFSA Challenge, CT State’s free community college program, and the Connecticut Automatic Admissions Program (CAAP) operated by the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) system.

Ongoing Monitoring and Support

The CSDE continues to monitor and report all accountability indicators and other relevant data while supporting critical work, providing resources, and identifying strategies to advance learning acceleration and equity of access in academic recovery in partnership with districts, schools, and community organizations. Examples of this work as they are aligned to the 2024-25 CSDE Focus Areas include the following:

Elevate curriculum frameworks and curricula

K-8 model curricula that provides free access to high-quality curricula and instructional resources along with aligned professional development opportunities.

Science of Reading (SOR) Masterclass – a statewide professional learning opportunity to develop local capacity for evidence-based reading.

Investments of over $20 million in evidence-based K-3 core, comprehensive reading curriculum models/programs, universal screening reading assessments, and associated professional learning.

Around 300 short interim block assessments in ELA, mathematics, and science that are provided at no cost to districts to monitor student learning throughout the year and support instruction.

Nearly $11.5 million to expand high-dosage mathematics tutoring in 43 districts in grades 6-9.

Recruit and retain a diverse workforce

Aspiring Educators Diversity Scholarship Program for diverse students who graduated from a public high school in an Alliance school district and enrolled in an approved educator preparation program in Connecticut.

A $3 million initiative in partnership with the Department of Labor to create a new teacher Registered Apprenticeship Program, offer more paraeducator fairs, and expand existing high school “grow-your-own” programs.

$4 million in ARP ESSER funds for the Connecticut Educator Support Funds Initiative that is helping Connecticut teachers with classroom expenses.

Ensure students are physically present and engaged, support a safe and healthy learning environment

Expansion of the Learner Engagement and Attendance Program (LEAP) – a supportive home visitation model that has been proven to increase student attendance.

More than $4.5 million in grants to 48 districts to support the delivery of mental health services for students during the summer months.

More than $13 million in grants to provide summer enrichment opportunities to children during the summers of 2023 and 2024.

Actionable data through EdSight Secure that provides authorized district staff with longitudinal information about students who are doing well and others who may need added support.

The “No Matter What” campaign to highlight resources available for students experiencing homelessness and housing instability.

Modernize and expand postsecondary pathways

$3.8 million awarded to 89 school districts and nearly $5 million to public and private institutions of higher education through the Dual Credit Expansion Grant to increase the percentage of students earning college credit in high school.

A FAFSA Challenge initiative to encourage FAFSA completion that provides schools with mini-grants, training sessions, and supports.

Improve outcomes for all students, with a focus on students with disabilities.

The Dyslexia Awareness campaign launched with a focus on continued training and professional development.

Connecticut Special Education Data System (CT-SEDS) statewide rollout to improve the quality of individualized education programs (IEPs) aligned with grade level standards.

$5.9 million State Personnel Development Grant (SPDG) to improve educational outcomes for students with disabilities with a specific focus on mathematics.

Partnership with the University of Connecticut to improve ELA Performance Index Results for Students with Disabilities in grade 3.

Access to Detailed Accountability Results

For complete accountability results, including lists of Turnaround schools, Focus schools, and Schools of Distinction, see Next Generation Accountability Dashboard (ct.gov).

