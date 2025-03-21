Submit Release
CSDE Statement on President Trump's Order to Begin Dismantling the U.S. Department of Education

03/21/2025

(HARTFORD, CT) – The CT State Department of Education has released the following statement regarding the executive order signed by President Donald Trump directing the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education:

“The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) recognizes the significant national discussion surrounding the future of the U.S. Department of Education (ED). While we understand that many families, educators, and community members have concerns about what this could mean for students, we want to reassure the public that, at this time, ED has stated they will continue to deliver on all statutory programs under their purview and, to date, the CSDE has not experienced any interruptions in funding for any ED programs that the CSDE administers.

“Education is fundamentally a state and local endeavor, and here in Connecticut our focus remains on the critical work happening in our districts each day. The CSDE will continue to monitor developments at the federal level, however our top priority remains the policies and initiatives in Connecticut that ensure all 508,402 students receive the high-quality education they deserve and that the over-120,000 educators and school staff are supported.”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 21, 2025
