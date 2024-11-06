U.S. Chamber Congratulates President-Elect Trump, Vows to Partner on Policies to Grow the U.S. Economy, Benefiting All Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark issued the following statement on the 2024 election:

“We congratulate President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance, along with the members of the incoming 119th Congress and state and local elected officials across America.

"With the election behind us, it is time to focus on the important work of advancing an economic growth agenda that creates opportunities for businesses, families, and individuals to achieve the American dream. We look forward to working with the Trump-Vance administration and Republicans and Democrats in Congress to preserve pro-growth tax policies, bring regulatory relief to business, harness the power of AI to drive American innovation, and expand an all-of-the-above energy production policy.”

##