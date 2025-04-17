U.S. Chamber: New Shipping Tariffs Harmful to U.S. Businesses, Consumers, and the Economy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley issued the below statement following the U.S. Trade Representative's (USTR) announced actions regarding China's shipbuilding practices.

"The administration’s response to China's unfair maritime industry practices will not revitalize the American shipbuilding industry, it will, however, impose serious new costs on American businesses and consumers. Successfully addressing China’s increasing maritime influence, a goal we share with the administration, requires a comprehensive approach that includes Congressional action to support domestic shipbuilding as well as coordination with our allies. What won’t solve this problem is new tariffs that only increase prices for Americans.”

Last month, the Chamber submitted comments and led hundreds of associations in a letter to USTR regarding its proposed actions.