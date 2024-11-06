Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates Donald Trump

Uzbekistan - the U.S. flag

On November 6, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent a congratulatory letter to Donald Trump on the occasion of his victory

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 6, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent a congratulatory letter to Donald Trump on the occasion of his victory and election as the President of the United States of America:His ExcellencyDonald John Trump,President-elect of the United States of AmericaDear Mr. Trump!I cordially congratulate you on the election as President of the United States of America, and it gives me great pleasure to offer you my sincere congratulations and best wishes.Your convincing election victory once again clearly confirmed that the American people actively support your programs and plans aimed at strengthening the international prestige and economic power of the United States, ensuring global development and prosperity, as an experienced and skillful politician.We highly appreciate the unwavering position of the United States of America in supporting our country's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as the ongoing support for our extensive reforms that have become irreversible.I would like to particularly note that it was during your first presidential term, after our fruitful talks held in May 2018 at the White House, that a new stage of strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the United States was started.Thanks to your personal attention, our interstate relations have attained an unprecedented level of development, and our political dialogue built on mutual trust, respect and support has been strengthened, trade and economic, military-technical, humanitarian, and security cooperation has been significantly intensified.Thanks to an active exchange of visits between high-level representatives and legislators, our partnership has been elevated to a qualitatively new level.Dear Mr. President!We remain interested in continuing friendly relations with the U.S. Administration under your leadership and full implementation of all agreements reached at high and the highest levels.We also support further expansion of regional cooperation within the “C5+1” platform and the United States-Central Asia Trade and Investment Framework Agreement.I am confident that our joint efforts will effectively enrich cooperation in political-diplomatic, trade-economic, bank-financial, energy, transport spheres, as well as in agriculture, digitalization, innovations, education, and other areas with new projects.I believe that in the future, ensuring stable peace in Afghanistan and promoting its economic and social development will become an integral part of our cooperation.In order to bring our long-term and comprehensive relations to a new level, we eagerly look forward to your official visit to Uzbekistan.Availing myself of this opportunity, I once again wholeheartedly congratulate you on this historic victory, wish you good health, happiness and success in your responsible activity, and to the friendly American people - peace, harmony and sustainable progress.With sincere respect,Shavkat Mirziyoyev,President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.