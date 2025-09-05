Leaders of Uzbekistan and the U.S. held a telephone conversation: agreements on expanding strategic partnership reached

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 5 a telephone conversation was held between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the United States of America Donald Trump.Practical aspects of further strengthening Uzbek-American relations of strategic partnership and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation were reviewed in detail.In the beginning of the conversation, President of the USA highly appraised and supported the ongoing irreversible reforms of the past years in New Uzbekistan, aimed at the modernization of economy and increasing welfare of the population.In turn, the Head of our state sincerely congratulated President Donald Trump on the impressive results of the US Administration's domestic and foreign policy. The contribution and efforts of the American side in the peaceful settlement of international and regional conflicts and ensuring global security and stability were particularly noted.Important attention was paid to the expansion of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.The discussion focused on promoting business cooperation projects in priority sectors and a significant increase in trade volumes.It should be noted that in recent years there has been steady growth in mutual trade indicators. In 2024, trade turnover grew by 15 percent.The portfolio of prospective cooperation projects covers areas such as civil aviation, critical mineral resources, the electrical engineering industry, energy, agriculture, digital technologies, the financial sector, innovation, education, and many others.It was emphasized that a series of bilateral meetings and negotiations with leading US companies and organizations will be held this month to establish long-term and sustainable partnerships.Additionally, effective cooperation is being carried out in the field of security, primarily in the fight against terrorism, extremism, and illegal migration.Cultural and humanitarian exchanges are expanding, with branches of leading US universities operating successfully in Tashkent.It was noted with satisfaction that the Uzbekistan National Team will participate for the first time in the World Cup, which will be held next year in the United States. The US leader sincerely wished good luck to our national team.During the telephone conversation, the heads of state also exchanged views on topical international issues, including the deepening of regional cooperation between the Central Asian states and the United States in the "C5+1" format.The leader of our state invited President Donald Trump to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan at a convenient time.An agreement was reached to continue high-level contacts to promote projects and programs of practical cooperation.The telephone conversation between President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the United States Donald Trump took place in an open, constructive, and friendly atmosphere.

